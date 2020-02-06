The new Protecseals line is initially being launched with three liner structures, F-224, F-419L and F-830

Luxe seal liners are suited for a wide variety of products including over-the-counter pharmaceuticals, personal care, cosmetics, nutraceuticals and more (Credit: Tekni-Plex)

Tri-Seal, a Tekni-Plex business, will be showing the latest closure liner innovations at the National Association of Container Distributors (NACD) Expo, MGM Grand, Las Vegas, February 19-20, 2020.

Included will be Tri-Seal’s new line of “reduced plastic content” closure liners which have been designed to assist brand owners in meeting their environmental goals. The line includes a polypropylene (PP) liner that pairs seamlessly with PP closures to eliminate the need for removal prior to recycling.

The new Protecseals® line is initially being launched with three liner structures, F-224, F-419L and F-830. The liners offer plastic material reduction between 19 and 33 percent, as compared to Tri-Seal’s frequently-specified, legacy, coextruded foam liners. The new liners also contain a minimum of 30 percent post-industrial recycled content.

Also on display will be its line of Luxe® seal two-piece, embossed induction seal closure liners provide an eye-popping alternative to traditional printed liners. Using proprietary technology, Tri-Seal has been able to create embossed induction seal liner options which boost both visual and tactile aesthetics. Luxe seal liners are suited for a wide variety of products including over-the-counter pharmaceuticals, personal care, cosmetics, nutraceuticals and more.

Tri-Seal will also be exhibiting liners with patented Sniff Seal® technology. It is the first liner to enable scent permeation through an induction seal closure liner without affecting the seal or compromising the contents. A wide variety of product categories, including food, beverage, personal care and cosmetics can benefit from the technology.

