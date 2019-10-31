The second generation TT SYD has been commissioned by Dominican Group César Iglesias at its paper mill in Santo Domingo

Image: Toscotec’s TT SYD machine. Photo: courtesy of Toscotec S.p.A. P.Iva.

The Dominican Group César Iglesias successfully started up a second-generation TT SYD at its paper mill in Santo Domingo. Following start-up, the mill has observed a marked increase of production capacity and important energy savings in the drying section.

Thanks to continuous R&D on Toscotec’s Steel Yankee Dryer, the height, width and pitch of the internal ribs as well as the shell thickness achieved an optimal geometry, which guarantees a highly efficient heat transfer. The supply also includes the steam and condensate system, the Yankee coating spray boom, a new forming roll, as well as the complete overhaul service of press rolls.

In response to the customer’s request for the fastest possible delivery, Toscotec further refined the production time and was able to deliver the Steel Yankee Dryer in record time. Since the opening of Massa Technology Lab in 2016, an integrated plant dedicated to the production of Steel Yankee Dryers, Toscotec has sought to optimize the manufacturing process of its TT SYD and shortened their delivery period.

Jesús Feris Ferrús, César Iglesias Technical Director, says, “When we selected the supplier for this investment, we thought that the TT SYD’s superior performance and short delivery time made it the most competitive choice in the market. This was our first cooperation with Toscotec and we have been positively impressed by their technical and project management team. The energy efficiency of the TT SYD will allow us to reduce the manufacturing cost of our tissue line and give us a competitive advantage in the market.”

Simone Pieruccini, Toscotec’s Pressure Vessel Technical Manager, says, “As soon as we understood the customer’s need for a fast delivery, we rearranged the production schedule, in order to reduce the construction time as much as we could. From a technical point of view, we were in tune with César Iglesias’ team, which made our first cooperation very easy for everybody.”

The César Iglesias Group thus enters the tissue market, starting the production and converting of toilet tissue, paper towels and napkins.

Source: Company Press Release