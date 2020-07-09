The founding members of the coalition include Keurig Dr Pepper, Braskem, and the Walmart Foundation

The new initiative aims to improve polypropylene recovery and recycling in the US. (Credit: Thanks for your Like • donations welcome from Pixabay)

The Recycling Partnership, a non-profit organisation, has launched Polypropylene Recycling Coalition, a new industry collaboration to enhance the circular economy.

The initiative, which has an initial funding target of $35m over five years, is part of The Recycling Partnership’s Pathway to Circularity Initiative.

New initiative aims to improve polypropylene recovery and recycling

Aimed to improve polypropylene recovery and recycling in the country, the new initiative is expected to support the development of the end-market of high-quality recycled polypropylene.

The founding members of the coalition include Keurig Dr Pepper, Braskem, and the Walmart Foundation.

Other members include American Chemistry Council, Danone North America, EFS Plastics, KW Plastics, LyondellBasell, Procter & Gamble, St. Joseph Plastics, and Winpak.

The Recycling Partnership CEO Keefe Harrison said: “Together, we can stimulate a system-wide shift to increase the capture of polypropylene and demand for recycled content. We encourage all companies that use polypropylene to be part of the solution.

“The Polypropylene Recycling Coalition’s work to improve and increase the recovery of polypropylene will support jobs, preserve natural resources, and help build a circular economy in the US.”

A request for proposals (RFP) has been launched by the coalition for material recovery facilities (MRFs) to apply for financial grants.

The coalition will be supported by an advisory committee of industry leaders including, Association of Plastic Recyclers, Closed Loop Partners, Sidewalk Infrastructure Partners, Sustainable Packaging Coalition, and World Wildlife Fund.

Keurig Dr Pepper chief sustainability officer Monique Oxender said: “Along with advancing our own sustainable packaging commitments, Keurig Dr Pepper is also focused on driving meaningful change in the nearly 20,000 complex recycling systems currently found across the United States through targeted investments and collaborations like the Polypropylene Recycling Coalition.”

In June this year, IKEA has announced a partnership with The Ellen MacArthur Foundation to enable speed transition to the circular economy and become a circular business by 2030.