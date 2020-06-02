Through the partnership, IKEA and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation intend to work towards advocating for circular design and inspiring a new generation of designers

IKEA partners with Ellen MacArthur Foundation to accelerate circular economy transition. (Credit: Inter IKEA Systems B.V.)

IKEA has announced a partnership with The Ellen MacArthur Foundation to speed up the circular economy transition and become a circular business by 2030.

With a focus on putting the home furnishing business on the global circular map, the partnership will work towards accelerating the transition to a circular economy within IKEA and beyond.

Through the partnership, they intends to develop fact-based, transparent and easy to understand and follow-up global definitions that are significant in enabling a circular economy.

The partnership will also focus on advocating for circular furniture design and inspiring a new generation of designers; impacting legislative changes which are required to accelerate the transition to a circular economy; and promoting circular offers to customers and inspiring new behaviours.

IKEA also developed circular product design principles

Inter IKEA Group chief sustainability officer Lena Pripp-Kovac said: “Our goal is to give products and materials a longer life through reuse, refurbishment, remanufacturing, and, as a last option, recycling. We believe this requires leadership and collaboration.

“We are very happy to work with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation to both advance our own transition and to make the circular economy a central part of the home furnishing industry.

“One of our first projects together will be to develop a global common dictionary on circular economy that can support an industry-wide transition.”

IKEA has already made progress towards becoming a circular business, with the first refurbishment tests taking place in the financial year 201.

The company said that refurbishment and resale of sofas were performed to offer the required knowledge for future scaling potential.

Services that will allow customers to acquire, care for and pass on products in circular ways are also being explored by IKEA.

Circular product design principles have also been developed by the company for the development of all products, with an aim to use renewable and recycled materials by 2030.

According to IKEA, more than 60% of its current product range is based on renewable materials, that include wood and cotton, and over 10% contains recycled materials.

In January, the Ellen MacArthur Foundation launched a digital measuring platform allowing businesses to track the circularity of their manufacturing operations.