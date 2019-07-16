Tetra Pak has developed a new paper straw for beverage cartons, as part of its sustainability efforts.

Image: Tetra Brik Aseptic 200ml carton packages with Tetra Pak’s paper straw. Photo: courtesy of Tetra Pak International S.A.

The new paper straw has been made from FSC-certified paper and recyclable with the rest of the package.

Tetra Pack said that it will make paper straw initially available for two small carton packages used for dairy and beverage products, which include Tetra Brik Aseptic 200 Base and Tetra Brik Aseptic 200 Base Crystal.

The firm noted that its customers have also commenced field testing of the paper straws for beverage products in Europe, making Tetra Pak the first carton packaging company in the region to provide such straws for beverage cartons.

Tetra Pak president and CEO Adolfo Orive said: “We are pleased to have developed a paper straw that is fully functional and meets internationally recognised food safety standards. This is an important step in our vision to deliver a package made entirely from plant-based packaging materials, contributing to a low-carbon circular economy.

“We have decided not to apply for patent protection on the numerous technical improvements we have made on the equipment and the materials, and instead put our innovations into the public domain.

“For the industry to achieve its common goal of driving towards a low-carbon circular economy, the entire supply base for paper straws must expand and grow quickly. We invite all suppliers and customers to use our knowledge and join forces with us to ramp up production as quickly as possible.”

By publishing and sharing innovations on paper straw developments, Tetra Pak intends to encourage industrial collaboration on the alternatives to single-use plastic straws for beverage cartons.

Tetra Pak, which will produce the paper straw at its straw plant located in Lisbon, Portugal, further seeks to explore biodegradable options, such as polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), a polymer derived from plant-based materials.

As part of this effort, the firm has been assessing technical advancements and working with several technology leaders.

The firm is also working on other sustainable drink-from development projects including tethered caps and integrated drink-from systems.