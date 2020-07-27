Consolidated Label and Online Labels offers a full-suite of custom printed pressure sensitive, shrink sleeve, flexible packaging, and blank labels on sheets and rolls to small businesses, consumers, and middle market brands

Tenex has announced investment in Consolidated Label and Online Labels. (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay)

Private equity firm Tenex Capital Management has announced an investment in US-based Consolidated Label and Online Labels.

Tenex has recapitalised and merged Consolidated Label and Online Labels along with the founders and current business leaders Joel and Dave Carmany.

Tenex managing director Perrin Monroe said: “Tenex is equally as excited to partner with Dave, Joel, and the impressive organization they’ve created. Through its solution-based offering, the Company has established itself as one of the premier middle market label manufacturers and is well-positioned for further scale. We look forward to supporting the Company through this next chapter.”

Based in Sanford of Florida, Consolidated Label and Online Labels offers a full suite of custom printed pressure sensitive, shrink sleeve, flexible packaging, and blank labels on sheets and rolls to small businesses, consumers, and middle-market brands.

The company supplies its labeling solutions for consumer products such as food, health and beauty, and nutritional supplements, in addition to multiple other products requiring primarily pressure sensitive labels.

The firm provides its product solutions through enterprise relationships and a direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform.

Consolidated Label will continue to be managed by Dave and Joel Carmany as CEO and president.

Carmany said: “My father and I, as well as the broader organization, are energized by our new partnership with Tenex and believe our complementary skillsets will be a powerful combination in further scaling the Company’s value proposition.”

Varagon Capital Partners stated that it is acting as administrative agent, lead arranger and bookrunner on a senior secured credit facility to support the acquisition of Consolidated Label by Tenex.

