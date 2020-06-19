Label Impressions provides pressure sensitive, shrink sleeve and flexible packaging solutions for the household personal care, beauty, beverage, nutraceutical, food and healthcare end markets

Brook & Whittle has acquired printed label solutions provider Label Impressions. (Credit: Tumisu from Pixabay)

Sustainable pressure sensitive and shrink sleeve prime labels provider Brook and Whittle Holdings has acquired US-based Label Impressions for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Orange County of California, Label Impressions offers advanced printed label solutions for brands and customers in various industries.

The company produces pressure-sensitive, shrink sleeve, and flexible packaging solutions for the household personal care, beauty, beverage, nutraceutical, food, and healthcare end markets.

The acquisition of Label Impressions will allow Brook and Whittle to expand its presence in the West Coast, as well as better meet the increasing demand from the customers in the existing Northeast, Midwest, and South regions.

Label Impressions will also add Brook & Whittle with multiple new manufacturing capabilities

Label Impressions will also add Brook & Whittle with new manufacturing capabilities required to produce sachets and packets, stand up pouches, security labels, smart packaging, protective packaging, and augmented reality.

Brook & Whittle CEO Mark Pollard said: “We are eager to combine our efforts on product development and sustainable packaging solutions.

“Jeff and his team have built an amazing company that truly parallels Brook & Whittle’s vision and strategy, and I look forward to working with them to better serve our customers together.”

Under the deal, Label Impressions sole owner Jeff Salisbury will join the Brook & Whittle team, as well as continue as a shareholder.

Salisbury added: “This partnership will further enhance our value proposition to customers, and we are excited to bring our insights to the Brook & Whittle team.”

In May this year, Brook and Whittle acquired Croydon label converting facility in the US to expand its shrink sleeve capabilities.

Croydon, earlier known as Gilbreth Packaging Solutions, has been serving the shrink sleeve labels market for 40 years.

In November 2018, Brook & Whittle acquired Prime Package & Label, a producer of pressure-sensitive, shrink sleeve, and heat transfer labels.

Brook & Whittle offers pressure-sensitive labels, shrink labels, and medical packaging to its customers. The company operates seven production facilities in the US.