The new press will help the Indian firm meet the increasing demand for shrink sleeves

Taurus Packaging invests in Bobst MASTER M5 inline flexo press. (Credit: BOBST.)

Indian specialty packaging company Taurus Packaging has installed a Bobst MASTER M5 inline flexo press for shrink sleeves.

Established in 1995, the company provide a range of flexible packaging solutions and is also claimed to be one of the largest heat-shrink sleeve and label manufacturing companies in India.

The new flexo press has been installed to meet the increasing demand for shrink sleeves and also to cope with the complexity of value added embellishment type applications that the market demands.

Taurus provides a variety of shrink sleeve applications from holographic to cold foil, thermochromic and scented shrink sleeves through to applications for special promotional campaigns with unique codes and scratch off coating and double pocket shrink sleeves for combo pack.

Taurus Packaging executive director Chetan Jain said: “The BOBST MASTER M5 delivers innovative leading technical solutions that match our production requirements.

“With the MASTER M5 job length is no issue, the automatic job changeover system makes printing of even the shortest shrink sleeve jobs highly efficient and time to market is very fast so that we can easily meet our clients often very tight timelines.

The MASTER M5 features host of inline accessories

The MASTER M5 press is equipped with host of inline accessories for multi-process capabilities, which are completely dedicated for manufacturing shrink-sleeves.

It also features turn bars and a laminator for reverse printing and cold foil and has the capacity to handle a variety of inks types including UV and water-based inks, varnishes, and full white.

The 9-colour machine flexo press is also capable of handling a variety of substrates, granting perfect registration of filmic unsupported heat sensitive substrates that ensures repeatable and consistent high-quality printing and minimum waste.

Chetan Jain added: “The MASTER DM5 has enable us to add the increased shrink sleeve capacity that we needed and has also widened the range of sophisticated shrink sleeve applications we can offer.”

Recently, Bobst Group, a Swiss packaging machinery and services provider, and SEI Laser have collaborated to accelerate the development of digital laser cutting solutions for the label and packaging industry.