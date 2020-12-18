The partnership aims to develop and market the new digital laser cutting solutions worldwide for the labels, flexible packaging, folding carton and corrugated board industries

BOBST MASTER DM5. (Credit: BOBST.)

Bobst Group, a Swiss packaging machinery and services provider, has collaborated with SEI Laser to fast-track the development of digital laser cutting solutions for the label and packaging industry.

According to Bobst, the partnership will help develop new solutions and approaches to meet the customers’ requirements.

The companies aim to develop and market the new digital laser cutting solutions worldwide for the labels, flexible packaging, folding carton and corrugated board industries.

Bobst also announced the acquisition of the remaining 49.9% stake in Mouvent to strengthen the development of its printing portfolio.

In June 2017, the company acquired 50.1% of RADEX to create Mouvent, a start-up company which is focusing on digital inkjet printing. It intended to explore and deliver the latest innovations to transform the packaging production.

Bobst said: “Mouvent’s innovative cluster technology has been deployed in the Mouvent LB-701, LB-702 and the BOBST MASTER DM5 presses.”

The company also sold more than 20 presses in Europe and the US this year despite the Covid-19 situation.

Last month, US-based SeaTac Packaging invested in Bobst Expert CI flexo press to boost its printing capabilities.

The Bobst Expert CI flexo press has been installed at the firm’s facility in Tacoma, Washington, as part of a multi-million-dollar investment.