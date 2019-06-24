Tapi has collaborated with Les Boucheage Delage to provide advanced closure solutions for the spirits sector.

Image: Tapi and Les Boucheage Delage have collaborated to offer closure solutions for spirits sector. Photo: courtesy of Tapì Group.

Under the recent corporate operation, the companies have established the world’s first closure hub for the premium and super premium markets

The hub will involve in the designing of innovative new quality closures for the premium and super premium markets.

The hub will provide finest-quality products and refined packaging solutions, as well as a range of creative performance closures for the spirits sector.

Both firms have established closure hub to maintain qualitative excellence and take sustainability measures, as well as develop innovative materials by combining R&D expertise and apply advanced technologies such as NFC to develop better solutions.

Tapi Group CEO Roberto Casini said: “We’re delighted to be starting this new development phase alongside Tapì, seeking to give a new dimension to Les Bouchages Delage, in a continuum with an entrepreneurial history that dates back 78 years.

“Entering the Group will help boost the company’s growth, especially in international markets, through our high-end closures, which have made a name for themselves as embodying great charm and outstanding quality.”

Tapì is an international group involved the design, production and distribution of high-end technological closures for the premium beverage segment. It mainly focuses on offering alternative closures for the packaging design market.

The company manufactures products for the spirits, wine, oil and condiments, cosmetics and beer sectors.

With more than 500 staff, the company has a series of sales offices, R&D facilities and distributors across the world. Tapi provides its products to more than 3,000 bottlers in over 60 countries.

Established in 1941, France-based Les Bouchages Delage is a family-owned company, which is engaged in the manufacturing of closure solutions for the premium spirits.

The company is said to produce 120 million personalised closures per annum at its facility located in Gensac-la-Pallue with the support of around 100 employees.

Les Bouchages Delage, which offers range of materials for shanks and tops, markets its products in more than 70 countries.