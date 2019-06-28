Japan-based packaging manufacturer Takigawa has opened its first flexible packaging and high-performance films manufacturing facility in Bardstown, Kentucky, US.

Image: Illustration of Takigawa’s manufacturing facility in Bardstown. Photo: courtesy of Gray Construction.

Said to be the firm’s first facility in the US, the new $46m (£36.3m) manufacturing facility is expected to create 180 jobs.

Located on an 18-acre site in Bardstown, the 148,000ft² green-field facility is equipped to produce high-impact packaging for consumer packaged goods to meet growing demand.

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin said: “Takigawa is an incredible addition to the Nelson County community, and I am delighted by the opportunity to join in today’s grand opening celebration.

“This company has had interest in a US operation for some time, and we are grateful for the state and local economic development leaders who have worked extensively with them over the past two years to make this exciting project a reality.”

Engineering, architecture and construction firm Gray Construction was responsible for design and construction of the Takigawa’s manufacturing facility, which will primarily produce packaging for a variety of consumer goods.

Bardstown Mayor Richard Heaton said: “Takigawa is a big addition to our community in that it is a great complement to our growing packaging and shipping component production industries.

“We are fortunate to have this well-established global company locate in Bardstown and Nelson County adding to our diverse manufacturing economy.”

In December 2017, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) preliminarily approved the company for tax incentives up to $2m (£1.6m) through the Kentucky Business Investment program, in a bid to encourage the investment and job growth in the community.

Takigawa is engaged in manufacturing high-performance films and pouches used to package food, coffee, cosmetics, pet food, detergents, lawn and gardening supplies, sport nutrition and other products.

The firm currently operates a factory in Vietnam, Canada, Europe and Singapore, as well as a sales office in Torrance, California.

Additionally, the company produces a wide range of bag formats and closure offerings to its customers.