Syntegon Technology sets its focus on intelligent and sustainability solutions, in particular with regard to resource efficiency

Syntegon Technology is exhibiting innovations for the confectionery industry at interpack 2020 (Credit: Syntegon Technology GmbH)

Syntegon Technology is presenting several innovations for confectionery manufacturing at interpack 2020. For candy masses, Syntegon Technology is unveiling the BDS weighing, dosing and mixing system for batchwise production with energy savings of 50 percent. The portfolio now comprises two systems with low energy consumption: the BDS system for batchwise and the BDK system for continuous production. In addition, the BMV mixing system will be on display at the fair, featuring a hygienic magnetic stirrer.

For the production of jellies, Syntegon Technology is showing the Makat mogul system with new components, including an inline weighing system, a newly designed chain-free de-stacker and innovative rotation nozzles for more effective cleaning processes. “Cleanability, ease of operation and resource efficiency play a key role for confectionery manufacturers. These values feature in all our process solutions,” Frank Jansen, product manager at Syntegon Technology, explains.

Syntegon Technology sets its focus on intelligent and sustainability solutions, in particular with regard to resource efficiency. With the innovative BDS weighing, dosing and mixing system, confectionery manufacturers can produce sugar masses in an energy-efficient manner. Traditionally, water has to be added to the mass during mixing and then boiled out again later. This step is now largely eliminated, resulting in energy savings of around 50 percent. As an alternative to the continuously producing BDK system, the new BDS system doses the candy and binding masses in batches, which allows for more individual mixtures and thus offers manufacturers a higher degree of flexibility.

Syntegon Technology will also be showing the new BMV mixing system, which features a magnetically coupled stirring element. Compared to attached stirring elements, this method increases hygiene, cleanability and accessibility. The new hygienic design rounds off the BMV and the BDS and ensures an even higher standard of hygiene.

Syntegon Technology is also exhibiting the Makat mogul in stainless steel execution, featuring new components. These include the newly designed de-stacker that feeds the trays into the mogul. “This new development offers jelly manufacturers an attractive system that stands out for its easy operation, minimal troubleshooting times and significantly reduced maintenance requirements. We have also paid special attention to accessibility and ergonomics,” Dr Sandra Link, Product Manager at Syntegon Technology, explains. The new inline weighing system is another highlight on the Makat mogul. It continuously monitors the product weight throughout the production process, which constitutes an integrated quality control concept.

The new Makat-specific rotation nozzles come into play in the mogul in several places. The RNC 6000 tray edge cleaning system cleans the tray edges accurately without brushes. In the spirit of sustainability, it not only reduces starch loss significantly but also minimizes production waste, cleaning efforts and costs. The RNC 3000 product cleaning system, based on the same technology, removes starch from the products in preparation of the finishing process. The two RNC systems stand out for their significantly reduced maintenance requirements and long lifetime. They are also available as upgrade kits and are therefore suitable for retrofitting existing machines.

Syntegon Technology, formerly Bosch Packaging Technology, has been developing machines for confectionery production since 1921. Customers can develop and test new products throughout the entire process chain – from the kitchen to forming and packaging – in close cooperation with Syntegon Technology at several product development centers. A comprehensive global service network complements Syntegon Technology’s line competence.

Syntegon Technology’s innovations will be shown at interpack 2020 from 7 to 13 May in Duesseldorf in Hall 6, Booth A30-C30.

Source: Company Press Release