Sigpack TTMD cartoner incorporates TTM platform’s core technologies with one or more seamlessly integrated Delta robot cells

Sigpack TTMD is Syntegon’s newest cartoner. (Credit: Syntegon Technology GmbH)

Process and packaging technology provider Syntegon Technology has expanded its secondary packaging portfolio with the introduction of a new Sigpack TTMD cartoner.

Sigpack TTMD cartoner incorporates core technologies of the TTM platform with one or more seamlessly integrated Delta robot cells.

The machine has a maximum output rate of 150 cartons per minute and its core includes a TTM1 or TTM2 topload cartoner for forming and closing.

The camera-based vision control system of the robotic solution enables to identify products on the infeed belt.

Single or multiple products arriving in random order will be taken by the delta robots to place them in cartons, trays or other containers as per specifications.

The new topload cartoner can also simultaneously pack different products from various infeed processes to facilitate additional packaging flexibility.

The tool-less format changeover concept from the TTM platform is used by the Sigpack TTMD for a vertical restart after each format change.

Delta robots pick rate is based on the product and it is typically between 60 and 90 products per minute. It may also reach up to as many as 120 products per minute.

The robotic arms pick the products from the belt and place them in the cartons either in a flat or on-edge position following the single or multi-pick process.

Syntegon secondary packaging product manager Michael Haas said: “Since its launch ten years ago, the TTM platform for integrated topload cartoners has proven its worth at manufacturing companies all over the world and has been continuously developed further.

“Our customers are especially impressed by its high reliability and flexibility. Thanks to the integrated Delta robots, even more product and pack style variations are now possible.”

In September last year, Syntegon Technology introduced a new redesigned CBS-D continuous band sealer machine range to better serve its customers.