Sweet Loren's new packaging. (Credit: Sweet Loren's)

Sweet Loren’s, natural cookie dough brand in the US, disrupts the category once again as the first national brand with pre-portioned cookie dough that is safe-to-eat raw! Along with granting permission to indulge in raw cookie dough, Sweet Loren’s has a new transformative brand strategy and visual identity which will showcase their main differentiator: incredible clean ingredients that allow all consumers to enjoy delicious food worry-free.

How is it possible? Sweet Loren’s contains no eggs and uses flours safe to eat raw unbaked. This eliminates the risk of salmonella, often associated with eating raw cookie dough. Its pre-portioned cookie dough is perfect for snacking, you can even bake a couple of cookies at a time. Sweet Loren’s has high-quality, clean ingredients and is Certified Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Certified Vegan, Non-GMO Project Verified, Peanut Free, Tree Nut Free, and Kosher Pareve. With Sweet Loren’s, everyone has a seat at the table.

Leveraging Sweet Loren’s iconic magenta color and clean white package, the company has added a mix of charm and visual elements to pop off shelf. The bold new look features an updated logo and premium matte packaging, which began rolling out nationally this month. This new brand identity and product versatility comes at a great time with consumers looking for access to cleaner, plant-based, allergen friendly and gluten free products that don’t require sacrificing taste.

The company also announced their Edible Cookie Dough is now even creamier. Enjoy super creamy Chocolate Chunk and Birthday Cake cookie doughs, right from the jar. These indulgent cookies doughs are made specifically to enjoy raw.

“We are focused on celebrating the goodness of cookie dough, crafted with only clean ingredients – better for people and the planet. We believe everyone — regardless of dietary restriction or lifestyle — deserves a delectable treat,” says CEO & Founder Loren Brill.

After beating cancer, Brill made it her mission to eliminate processed foods from her diet. When she couldn’t find delicious cookies made from clean ingredients, she decided to make her own – and Sweet Loren’s was born.

Source: Company Press Release