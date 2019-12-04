Under the trade-in programme, the assets are resold to end-users who are then facilitated to trade in their own used assets in return for a discount on their new purchase

Image: SURFsara selects Sims Recycling Solutions as e-waste recycling vendor. Photo: Courtesy of INESby from Pixabay.

The Netherlands-based SURFsara has selected US-based IT asset disposition and cloud recycling firm Sims Recycling Solutions (SRS) as its e-waste recycling vendor.

As part of the collaboration, SRS will be responsible for redeploying, remarketing or recycling SURFsara’s electronics. Both the companies are committed to contributing to the circular economy and reducing e-waste to reduce e-waste to zero.

SURF corporate social responsibility community manager Leonieke Mevius said: “There is a huge demand for sustainable e-waste solutions for datacenter equipment.

“As the collaborative organisation for ICT in Dutch education and research, SURF supports education and research institutions in making their IT more sustainable. This includes the sustainable disposal of hardware. We encourage people from research and education institutes to exchange knowledge with us on this subject.”

All the data from SURFsara’s equipment is securely erased before recycling

Under the new partnership, SURFsara’s electronic equipment that is at the end of its useful life is returned to SRS for disposition.

SRS will evaluate the equipment for potential resale as whole units or parts and components and would divert them to be refurbished and remarketed through a trade-in programme.

Under the trade-in programme, the assets are resold to end-users who are then facilitated to trade in their own used assets in return for a discount on their new purchase. A comparable unit is provided for responsible recycling for every unit that is sold in a one-for-one fashion.

The initiative is expected to increase the recycling volumes, dispose of the electronics correctly and avoid the irresponsible e-waste dumping.

Also, the partnership is set to extend the usable life, optimise its value, enhance the reuse of SURFsara’s equipment and attracts more volume of materials for recycling.

The company said that the units would be shredded and sorted to recover materials if the initiative is not economically feasible to reuse equipment.

Also, remanufacturing products using recycling materials will divert material from landfill or incineration to manufacturing next-generation products and reduces pressure on raw materials.

Sims Recycling Solutions EMEA business development head Jelle Slenters said: “We believe that moving from an unsustainable linear model to a circular model is the path forward to avoid depleting finite raw material resources.

“Reusing and recycling retired IT assets and electronics enables our clients to benefit from improved processes, better environmental outcomes and improvement to the bottom line.”