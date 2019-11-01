Sun Chemical will showcase DIC’s proprietary SEPAREL hollow fibre membrane technology for the degassing (removal of dissolved gasses) of inkjet ink, resulting in consistently smooth printing, reduced substrate and ink waste, shortened printer cleaning times and lower printer cleaning costs

Image: Sun Chemical will demonstrate solutions for industrial print applications at InPrint Munich 2019. Photo: courtesy of vixrealitum from Pixabay.

Sun Chemical will exhibit its portfolio for functional, industrial and specialty print applications suitable for a broad range of market sectors at InPrint 2019, in Munich, Germany from 12 to 14 November on stand 246 in Hall A6.

SunJet, the global inkjet brand of Sun Chemical and DIC, will demonstrate its most recent developments in inkjet chemistry and its ability to collaborate on development projects with OEM partners, system integrators and printhead manufacturers for current and future applications across a number of market sectors, including graphics, décor, textile, industrial and packaging.

Sun Chemical will showcase DIC’s proprietary SEPAREL® hollow fibre membrane technology for the degassing (removal of dissolved gasses) of inkjet ink, resulting in consistently smooth printing, reduced substrate and ink waste, shortened printer cleaning times and lower printer cleaning costs. Unlike traditional microfiltration membranes, SEPAREL® hollow fibre membranes significantly reduce inkjet ink evaporation during degasification and can degasify inkjet ink to the parts per billion (ppb) level.

On the stand, the Sun Chemical Advanced Materials division will highlight SunTronic, developed to cater for the growth in printed electronics and touch-screen technology applications. The range includes new conductive solutions incorporating nano-silver particles for improved sinter at lower temperatures, advanced dielectric materials as well as its latest etch-resist solutions and masks.

Sun Chemical will also showcase the following range of industrial products:

SunHytek – heat and humidity-resistant ink solutions for high-tech, appliance panel and automotive applications, for which a combination of high visual impact and long-term durability is required.

SunCarte® – high peel strength, colour-consistent screen and offset inks, adhesives and varnishes for laminated plastic cards

SunPoly® – screen inks formulated for high-speed screen printing on a variety of container substrates.

The Sun Chemical team will showcase its technical expertise, knowledge and understanding of the diversity of end-user industrial-based applications by presenting its portfolio of leading inks and inkjet technologies used extensively in applications within the automotive, high technology interior décor, metal and plastic decoration, direct to product, functional print and printed electronic industries.

Commenting on Sun Chemical’s participation in InPrint 2019, Phil Jackman, Global Product Manager – Digital, says: “Inkjet technology is a key enabler for many industrial based applications, which is why it is increasingly being used in, or alongside, manufacturing processes. We are incredibly excited about how its use in this field will evolve and we continue to stay committed to the research and development of ground-breaking solutions to cater for this growing demand.”

“We are confident that our collaborative approach and combined expertise will enable visitors to our stand to gain a unique perspective in to our cutting edge innovations and future technology developments to help them improve their own manufacturing processes, increase competitive advantage and elevate their own market positioning through creative product innovation.”