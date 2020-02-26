Sun Chemical will demonstrate a range of products, services and packaging supporting its ongoing commitment to sustainability, which continues to be fundamental to its innovation and product development as the world’s largest producer of printing inks, coatings and pigments, and the ideal single source for all packaging print applications

Sun Chemical will exhibit its full portfolio of packaging print solutions at Packaging Innovations (Credit: vixrealitum from Pixabay)

Sun Chemical will display its comprehensive portfolio of packaging print solutions, including special effects products, on stand J49 at Packaging Innovations for the first time. The UK’s leading packaging event for the whole supply chain is being held at the NEC, Birmingham, on the 26th and 27th February, 2020.

Sun Chemical will demonstrate a range of products, services and packaging supporting its ongoing commitment to sustainability, which continues to be fundamental to its innovation and product development as the world’s largest producer of printing inks, coatings and pigments, and the ideal single source for all packaging print applications.

Sun Chemical will, for example, present its SunPak® Organic, Diamond and FSP ink ranges, which have been designed for folding carton, work on most sheetfed presses, and address the needs of paper and board printers with high quality and sustainable output.

In particular, Sun Chemical’s flagship food packaging offset ink set, SunPak® FSP, which is based on renewable bio-based materials, has set a new benchmark in eco-friendliness through a combination of compliance and sustainability. Not only is it fully compliant with all existing food packaging legislation worldwide, but it has also been independently tested to prove the high level of its environmental sustainability.

Also presenting its range of functional and special effects inks and coatings, which can both add to shelf appeal and the functionality of packaging, Sun Chemical will be demonstrating the tactile effects, ranging from coarse and gritty to soft and smooth, that can be achieved with its SunInspire® specialty inks and coatings.

A further highlight of the stand will be Sun Chemical’s demonstration of SunColorBox, which addresses the multiple issues associated with color management. SunColorBox (download guide) offers a unique set of tools and services – from site assessments and full color audits to matching and validating colors to hosting digital libraries of spot colors – that enables consistent, accurate digital color communication and provides color data connectivity across the entire packaging supply chain.

A menu of added-value services, SunColorBox offers every customer – whether printing spot color, CMYK or extended color gamut – a tool to manage colors most efficiently and to ensure their consistency across substrates and geographies. It also allows each customer to select the most suitable services based on the size of their business and the investment required.

Rick Hulme, Business Director Publications and Specialities, Sun Chemical UK, comments: “This will be Sun Chemical’s first time exhibiting at Packaging Innovations and we very much look forward to meeting printers, converters, brand owners and retailers to discuss our broad capabilities and provide packaging solutions across multiple print formats. With the growth in demand for more sustainable packaging solutions, we also expect to see a lot of interest in our eco-friendly products and services.”

To learn about how Sun Chemical’s commitment to sustainability has led to new products and services that help customers improve their eco-efficiency goals, please see the company’s 2018 Corporate Sustainability Report.

Source: Company Press Release