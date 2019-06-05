SUEZ will build a recycling plant that turns plastic waste into circular polymers, in Bang Phli district, near Bangkok.

Image: 3D scheme of SUEZ’s circular polymer plant. Photo: courtesy of SUEZ.

This plant will contribute to Thailand’s ambitious 2030 target to achieve 100% plastic recycling. This new project strengthens SUEZ’s presence in Southeast Asia and confirms its position as an expert in plastic recycling worldwide.

The plant, will convert 30,000 tons per year of locally collected polyethylene film waste1 into highquality post-consumer recycled plastic (PCR). It will thus produce quality secondary materials for the plastic industry. The plant will be equipped with an advanced water treatment system that minimizes water usage and will meet the highest level of local environmental standards. Part of the energy used by the plant is powered by roof top solar panels further improving the site’s environmental footprint. Construction works are expected to be completed by mid-2020.

In Thailand two million tons of plastic waste are produced per year and only a quarter is recycled. As a leader in plastics recycling in Europe, SUEZ will fully utilize its technological expertise to support the country in meeting its objective of reducing plastic waste, thus contributing to oceans’ preservation. Ana Giros Calpe , Senior Executive VP Group in charge of the International Division

Plastics recycling is a key market for SUEZ. Each year, the Group processes 400,000 tons of plastic waste in 9 specialist facilities in Europe and produces 150,000 tons of circular polymers. SUEZ is also among the founding members of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste, an international initiative launched in January 2019 to end plastic waste in the environment, especially in the ocean.

This new plant is part of the Group’s development strategy in Southeast Asia, where it has been supporting regional countries in improving their drinking water, sanitation and waste management services in response to a rapidly growing population. Since 2017, SUEZ has won the contracts to build an industrial waste-to-energy plant in Thailand, extend the Medan drinking water production plant in Indonesia and enhancing sanitation services in Vietnam’s southern province of Hau Giang.

Source: Company Press Release