France-based utility company SUEZ has opened a plastic recycling plant in Bang Phli, Thailand as part of its commitment to improving the environment by addressing the plastic pollution crises.

Said to be the company’s first of its kind in Asia, the SUEZ Circular Polymer Plant is equipped to recycle low-density polyethylene (LDPE) and linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) plastic.

It is capable of converting 30,000 tonnes of Thailand’s plastic packaging waste a year into post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic.

The plant, which is said to have one of the highest water reuse rates for recycling plants in Thailand at 94%, will contribute to Thailand’s 2030 goal to reduce plastic waste.

SUEZ said that the plant could avoid 35,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions annually that is equivalent to planting 1.5 million trees.

SUEZ Asia CEO Steve Clark said: “We need to rethink the ways we use and treat plastic. While plastic brings convenience to our everyday lives, it comes with the alarming consequence of millions of tonnes of waste in our oceans, resulting in adverse environmental impact and health effect as well as resultant economic losses.

“We call for a long-term approach and such solutions already exist in our communities today. We are excited to open the Group’s first plastic recycling facility outside of Europe that will help encourage Southeast Asia to transform towards a circular economy and reverse the tidal wave of plastic pollution crisis.

“We look forward to working closely with all actors of the plastics value chain to bring us closer to a plastic-free ocean.”

The company processes nearly 400,000 tonnes of plastic waste annually at its nine global facilities. It also and produces 150,000 tonnes of circular polymers.

SUEZ is part of Thailand’s Public Private Partnership for Sustainable Plastic and Waste Management (Thai PPP Plastics) that aims to help protect the ocean and conserve the environment.

Recently, SUEZ partnered with Chemicals Business, SCG to offer post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastics to drive a circular economy.