Officials from SCG and SUEZ. (Credit: SUEZ Asia)

SUEZ has partnered with Chemicals Business, SCG, an integrated petrochemical company, to offer post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastics to drive a circular economy.

The strategic partnership helps in addressing the increasing demand for high-quality PCR plastic, which is said to offer a solution to closing the loop on plastic packaging, in Southeast Asia.

SUEZ intends to produce 30,000 tonnes of PCR from its SUEZ Circular Polymer Plant in Bang Phli, a district of Samut Prakan Province in Thailand.

Utilising plastic recycling and research capabilities, the SUEZ Circular Polymer Plant will produce recycled plastics that are comparable to virgin plastic in colour, impact and resistance.

SUEZ circular polymer plant to be commissioned in early December 2020

Currently in trial run, the SUEZ circular polymer plant is planned to be commissioned in early December this year. It is the company’s first outside of Europe.

The partnership allows Chemicals Business, SCG toleverage its marketing and business management experience to help distribute the SUEZ produced PCR in Southeast Asia.

Chemicals Business, SCG president Tanawong Areeratchakul said: “SCG’s operations have placed considerable importance on creating products and services that align with the circular economy with the aim of becoming the leader in sustainable business in ASEAN.

“The partnership with SUEZ, a key player in plastic recycling with 9 specialist factories around the world, will accelerate the development of recycled products and minimise the leakage of plastic waste into the environment. This is a good business solution that is conducive to environmental protection.”

SUEZ Asia recycling & recovery CEO Antoine Grange said SUEZ, together with SCG, will offer PCR that can deliver a long-term sustainable solution to tackling plastic waste for Southeast Asia customers.

“SUEZ will fully support the Thailand government in achieving its plastic waste reduction goal with its technological expertise and compliance excellence,” Grange added.