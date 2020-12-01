The partnership allows Chemicals Business, SCG toleverage its marketing and business management experience to help distribute the SUEZ produced PCR in Southeast Asia.
Chemicals Business, SCG president Tanawong Areeratchakul said: “SCG’s operations have placed considerable importance on creating products and services that align with the circular economy with the aim of becoming the leader in sustainable business in ASEAN.
“The partnership with SUEZ, a key player in plastic recycling with 9 specialist factories around the world, will accelerate the development of recycled products and minimise the leakage of plastic waste into the environment. This is a good business solution that is conducive to environmental protection.”
SUEZ Asia recycling & recovery CEO Antoine Grange said SUEZ, together with SCG, will offer PCR that can deliver a long-term sustainable solution to tackling plastic waste for Southeast Asia customers.
“SUEZ will fully support the Thailand government in achieving its plastic waste reduction goal with its technological expertise and compliance excellence,” Grange added.