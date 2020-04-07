Mark Andy Digital One label press was commissioned by Subtle Impressions in 2019 to produce digital label solution

Mark Andy’s Digital Pro production label press product line. (Credit: Mark Andy)

US-based label manufacturer, Subtle Impressions has increased its printing speed and reduced the cost of the print by upgrading its Mark Andy Digital Pro engine.

Last year, Subtle Impressions had commissioned a Mark Andy Digital One label press to produce digital label solution.

Subtle Impressions co-owner Chris Brown said: “all of the existing business that prompted us to buy the Digital One initially, we have absorbed and done business above and beyond that. It’s been a great stop gap for us when our flexo press has been too busy.”

Digital Pro production label press product line comprises two models

The firm has now upgraded the Digital Pro engine, which is one piece of the Digital Pro production label press product line that also comprises two models, Digital Pro 1 and Digital Pro 3.

The Digital Pro 1 base roll-to-roll solution is designed for converters with improved offline finishing workflows while the Digital Pro 3 hybrid label solution allows converters to print value-add labels.

Mark Andy said that the engine upgrade results in speeds of 77 ft/minute, a 70% increase over its predecessor as well as a 30% lower cost to print.

Subtle Impressions press operator Melanie Hunt said: “We have a customer who typically runs 14,000 labels that are three across, and with the old engine I’d have to run in three batches because of the recalibration and diameter of the roll.

“Now I can get that produced in two batches. Not only does that have double the speed because it runs twice as fast, but it probably saves 20 minutes of changeover time between stopping and changing out material and laminate between batches.”

In February 2020, Ontario-based converter Specialized Marking Systems has increased its capacity by investing in Mark Andy’s Digital Pro product.