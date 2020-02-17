The new Digital Pro engine will help Specialized Marking Systems to increase capacity and expand its overall digital label business

Specialized Marking System’s owner Imran Fancy (right) with his production team and the company’s upgraded Digital One (Credit: Mark Andy)

Ontario-based converter Specialized Marking Systems has increased its capacity by investing in Mark Andy’s Digital Pro product.

The company has upgraded its Digital One to the new Digital Pro engine to expand its overall digital label business, in addition to increasing the capacity.

Digital Pro is Mark Andy’s latest hybrid product line that is available in two models

Digital Pro, which is Mark Andy’s latest hybrid product line, is available in two models – roll-to-roll Digital Pro 1 and an advanced in-line converting Digital Pro 3. The Digital Pro 3 is also available with semi-rotary die-cutting.

Via field upgrade programme, select Digital Pro machine benefits will also be provided to Digital One customers. It will help to enable Specialized Marking Systems to print at speeds of 77 fpm, enhance capacity and minimise the cost to print.

Specialized Marking Systems has decided to upgrade to the Digital Pro engine after successfully running Digital One system for 18 months.

The company is said to completely fill one shift on the digital hybrid press without making a single sales call within six months of owning the press.

The lamination or some type of flexo embellishment is used for more than 75% of the labels run on the press.

Cold foil, a decorative embellishment enabled by the flexo station of the hybrid press, is a significant component to the firm’s capacity to launch into new markets.

Specialized Marking System owner Imran Fancy said: “The Digital Pro field upgrade could not have come at a better time for our business. Our current Digital One is at full capacity, and we wanted a solution that gave us more capacity along with cost savings.

“The upgrade completely fit our needs, the 70% increase in speed and 30% lower cost to print gives us even more ability to say YES to our current and new customers needs.”

Russian label converter Firma Sigma commissioned a Mark Andy Performance Series P4 press at its production facility in Moscow.