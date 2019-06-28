Sparsh Industries based in India has purchased two new vacuum metallizers from BOBST, a K5 EXPERT 3300mm with AluBond and a K4000 1650mm for the production of metallized CPP.

Image: Sparsh Industries invests in in Bobst's vacuum metallizers. Photo: courtesy of BOBST.

The two machines will be installed later this year and bring Sparsh’s number of BOBST metallizers to four, the first one being purchased ten years ago.

Sparsh Industries Ltd was established in 2009 and is a reputed manufacturer and supplier of polyester films marketed under the “SPARSHPET” brand. The company has R&D and Testing facilities for the purpose of process innovation and product development. Sparsh metallized films are available in different optical densities for various applications.

Expansion into Metallized CPP Film

Sparsh has recently expanded its offering and as well as producing PET, will also offer CPP films. CPP is a very heat sensitive film and therefore requires careful handling, the BOBST K4000 incorporates the BOBST renowned winding mechanism and has been designed to handle a wide variety of films in particular heat sensitive and thin gauge films making it an ideal choice for Sparsh.

High Adhesion for PET Films

Sparsh also needed to increase capacity for PET film so the K5 EXPERT which is the highest productivity metallizer in the world and can produce more rolls per day was an ideal choice. The addition of the AluBond® process which achieves high bonding strength on any substrate with metal adhesion values of up to 5N/15MM gives Sparsh a competitive advantage as they are able to produce film with a high bonding strength through the metallization process without the need for chemically treated films.

Upgrade and relocation

In addition to the purchase of the two new machines, BOBST also worked with Sparsh last year to assist with upgrading and relocation of one of the existing machines to a new factory. A team of BOBST specialists worked on the K5000 machine to upgrade it and then handled the relocation to ensure a minimal effect as possible on production.

Commenting on the decision to continue to work with BOBST, Ashutosh Agarwal, CEO of Sparsh Industries Ltd said “We have had a long and successful relationship with BOBST over the last ten years including the upgrade and relocation of one of our existing machines last year. When we decided to purchase two new metallizers we were confident that BOBST could meet our requirements and we were also impressed with the AluBond. We look forward to the new machines being installed and operational in our factories”

Source: Company Press Release