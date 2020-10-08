Sole Source intends to position Dallas Plastics as a platform to tap organic and inorganic growth

Sole Source Capital has acquired Dallas Plastics. (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay)

Private equity firm Sole Source Capital has acquired Dallas Plastics, a manufacturer of blown polyethylene film, for an undisclosed amount.

Dallas Plastics, which operates three manufacturing facilities in the US, produces high-performance specialty films for flexible packaging and other end-use markets.

It manufactures films with printing, embossing, and other value-added capabilities for customers in the medical, food, and industrial end markets.

Under the transaction, Dallas Plastics’ chief operating officer Kevin Pierce will assume the role of CEO.

Dallas Plastics acquisition to aid Sole Source’s focus in medical and food packaging space

The deal is expected to help Dallas Plastics accelerate growth in medical and food packaging sectors.

Sole Source Capital managing partner David Fredston said: “Our team identified the flexible packaging space as an area of focus for Sole Source due to its attractive end markets – primarily medical and food – and with its strong track record of integrity and customers-first mentality, Dallas Plastics is the right cultural fit for our Firm.

“This is Sole Source’s 12th transaction since inception and further validates our model and position as a preferred partner for leading private companies.

“We look forward to working closely with the Dallas Plastics team to implement management’s vision of investing in technology and additional capacity, while growing the business through acquisitions.”

With the acquisition, Sole Source is planning to position Dallas Plastics as a platform to tap organic and inorganic growth.

Sole Source Capital M&A partner Scott Sussman said: “Dallas Plastics’ differentiated approach and mission critical products have positioned the Company as a leader in a fragmented industry.

“With an experienced management team, devoted customer base, and acquisition-ready infrastructure, we are confident that Dallas Plastics is poised to capitalize on a range of compelling opportunities for continued growth.”

For the acquisition, Current Capital Partners served as adviser to Sole Source Capital, while Mesirow Financial acted as the financial advisor to Dallas Plastics.