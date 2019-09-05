The report provides a thorough look at the company’s performance in five strategic areas, Climate Change, Forest, Water, Waste and People

Image: Smurfit Kappa has been listed on a new sustainability index. Photo: Courtesy of Smurfit Kappa.

Smurfit Kappa has been listed on a new sustainability index that recognises companies active in the reduction of plastic pollution.

The Solactive ISS ESG ‘Beyond Plastic Waste’ Index tracks companies that provide solutions for the reduction, replacement, reuse and recycling of plastic.

The recognition comes less than a year after the industry leader launched its Better Planet Packaging initiative that seeks to reduce packaging waste and address the challenges of waste and litter that end up in oceans and landfill.

Smurfit Kappa, which is one of 23 companies listed, has a large portfolio of sustainable paper-based packaging solutions that are a suitable replacement for less recycled materials such as plastic. These include paper-based pizza discs which provide an environmentally friendly alternative to polystyrene and a Hexacomb packaging solution which cushions fragile products during transit and is 100% recyclable.

“The reduction of plastic waste is one of the greatest contemporary challenges confronting society,” said Timo Pfeiffer, Head of Research at Solactive.

“Our new Solactive ISS ESG ‘Beyond Plastic Waste’ Index recognises companies which take on the responsibility in an early stage, building a framework for asset managers to provide their clients the opportunity to invest consciously.”

Steven Stoffer, Group VP of Development at Smurfit Kappa and responsible for the Group’s sustainability activities, added: “We are delighted with this recognition which comes less than a year after launching our Better Planet Packaging initiative.

“We have seen a surge in the number of queries from customers wanting to eliminate single-use plastics and become more circular in their approach to business.”

In May this year Smurfit Kappa released its twelfth annual Sustainable Development Report. The report provides a thorough look at the company’s performance in five strategic areas of focus: Climate Change, Forest, Water, Waste and People.

Smurfit Kappa is also listed on the FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo, Ethibel and STOXX Global ESG Leaders investor sustainability rating systems.

Source: Company Press Release