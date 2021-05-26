The investment will be used to install new converting equipment at four manufacturing plants across the Czech Republic and Slovakia

Smurfit Kappa to install new converting equipment at four manufacturing plants in Czech Republic and Slovakia. (Credit: Smurfit Kappa)

Paper-based packaging firm Smurfit Kappa has announced a €20m investment to expand its converting capacity in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Smurfit will install the new equipment at three Czech Republic facilities located in Žebrák, Žimrovice, and Olomouc, as well as a Slovakian facility located in Štúrovo.

Smurfit Kappa Czech Republic and Slovakia CEO Zdenek Suchitra said: “We are delighted to see the continued growth and success of our customers here in the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary.

“This new investment ensures we are excellently equipped to satisfy a wide variety of customer needs and to continue delivering our high-quality solutions, as well as best-in-class efficiency, to the market.”

Smurfit’s new converting equipment will help increase capacity by more than 100 million regular and offset printed boxes per annum.

The new advanced equipment will allow the plants to meet the customer demand for sustainable and paper-based packaging, as well as provide quality packaging solutions consistently.

The company stated that its investment further shows the firm’s commitment to its customers and operations in Eastern Europe.

It is planning to complete all four projects by the end of this year.

Smurfit Kappa Europe Corrugated COO Edwin Goffard said: “This significant investment by Smurfit Kappa marks a commitment in further developing our presence in Eastern Europe.

“From both a product and geographical perspective, Smurfit Kappa Czech Republic and Slovakia are excellently positioned to serve an evolving and ever-growing market, and this investment will support further growth of the business.”

Recently, Smurfit Kappa announced an investment of over €25m to expand its Pruszkow mega facility in central Poland.