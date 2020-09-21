The new printing press will allow the company to run a more environmentally-friendly printing, coating and converting operation

Sirane invests in new eco-friendly water-based printing press. (Credit: SIRANE GROUP.)

UK-based food packaging manufacturer Sirane has invested in a new water-based printing press for eco-friendly printing, coating and converting operations.

Sirane stated the new equipment is part of its million-pound investment that involved the company’s expansion into a new unit covering an area of 32,000ft2.

Located near Sirane’s existing Telford site, the new unit will also house a variety of bag-making and pouch-making machines.

Sirane managing director Simon Balderson said: “This is big news for us, as it will allow us to significantly expand our Telford operation, and give us the room to install new machinery, and to keep ahead of growing demand.

“Part of the expansion will include a state-of-the-art water-based print press, which should be installed in the unit with a couple of weeks.

“Not only will this allow us to bring much of our printing in house, but it will also mean we can offer a truly environmentally-friendly print service.”

The new press will use only water-based printing

The company said that the new facility will use only water-based printing with no solvents to be disposed of after printing, and no harmful emissions released. This is claimed to be the first of its kind in the UK.

The expansion is a result of growth in Sirane’s food packaging and medical and healthcare divisions, particularly for eco-friendly packaging films and medical specimen transportation range.

Sirane specialist packaging head Peter Ralten said: “The new printing press will allow us to run a more environmentally-friendly printing, coating and converting operation, and has been driven by customers concerned about the environment and asking for a more sustainable solution.”

The new unit takes the total manufacturing space in Telford to approximately 140,000ft2.

In July this year, the UK-based food packaging firm has developed a plastic-free salads packaging solution, as part of its sustainable efforts