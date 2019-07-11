The state government of South Australia is set to ban a range of single-use plastics across the region, as part of its sustainable efforts.

Image: South Australia has unveiled plans to ban single-use plastics. Photo: courtesy of kalhh from Pixabay.

The proposed legislation to ban single-use plastics will be introduced into state parliament, which will facilitate to initially ban products such as plastic straws, cutlery and stirrers.

The government is also planning to ban a range of other products in future following further consultation.

A stakeholder taskforce will be created, including representatives of selected business, industry, local government and interest groups, to support the development of the legislation and provide appropriate time for transition.

Via voluntary business / retailer led plastic-free precincts, the pilot will be carried out for the banning of plastic products.

The initiative will help detect opportunities and challenges linked with transitioning away from single-use plastic products and inform the legislation.

South Australia environment and water minister David Speirs said a discussion paper earlier this year received strong feedback from South Australians keen to see action on single-use plastics.

Speirs said: “It is clear from the more than 3,500 submissions that there is significant community and industry support for increased measures to address a range of single-use plastic products and other items.

“Nearly 99% of respondents recognised the environmental problems associated with single use plastics and nearly 97 per cent supported government intervention.

“In light of this overwhelming community support, the Marshall Liberal Government has developed a plan to ban single-use plastic products and other single-use items.”

In June this year, another Australian state Victoria announced that it will ban lightweight and single-use plastic shopping bags, as part of its efforts to reduce plastic pollution.

The new legislation has been introduced at the parliament to ban single-use plastic shopping bags across the state from 1 November this year.

The law will be applied to ban all single-use lightweight plastic shopping bags with a thickness of 35 microns or less, including bags made from degradable, biodegradable and compostable plastic.

Under the ban, the retail outlets such as supermarkets, fashion boutiques, fast food outlets, convenience stores and service stations must avoid the use of single-use plastic shopping bags.