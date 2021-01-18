Come Alive Organics has selected Silgan’s custom drip-free lid as a replacement to the old messy lid

Silgan has provided drip-free lid for Come Alive Organics’ Soviia Agave organic syrup. (Credit: Silgan Dispensing Systems)

Silgan Dispensing Systems has provided a new drip-free lid for an organic agave syrup called Soviia Agave, which is produced by Come Alive Organics.

Silgan Dispensing’s dispensing closures sales vice president Bob Randall said: “We listened to the needs of our customers and developed a unique closure with proprietary technology. Silgan Dispensing is committed to surpassing the expectations of our customers like Soviia Agave.”

The new lid has the potential to deliver a clean controlled flow whether pouring on pancakes, as well as in tea and coffee or even into the blender.

Soviia Agave bottles are designed to help young and old people to easily squeeze and manage the product, in addition to delivering precise and friendly experience.

Silgan also stated that the lid enables to avoid the extra syrup on the side of the bottle and an immaculate pour.

Come Alive Organics’ CEO Martin Mottesi said: “Consumers love the taste of Soviia Agave. But now more than ever, the packaging matters to a market that demands we consider the complete experience they have with our product.

“No one wants to wipe off a bottle after pouring; and now, the bottle can go right back into the cupboard without the sticky feel we get with honey or lesser packages. Better-for-you products and packaging defines who we are.”

In January 2020, Silgan agreed to purchase the dispensing business of packaging company Albéa for $900m.

Albéa’s dispensing business supplies pumps, sprayers, and foam dispensing solutions to major consumer goods product companies within the personal care and beauty markets.