Silafrica is claimed to be the first packaging manufacturing company in Africa to join Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s global commitment

Silafrica has partnered with Ellen MacArthur Foundation to boost plastic circular economy. (Credit: Silafrica)

Plastic and packaging solutions provider Silafrica has joined Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s global commitment to create a circular economy for plastic.

Silafrica is claimed to be the first packaging manufacturing company in Africa to join the Foundation’s global commitment and its efforts to create a global circular economy.

The packaging firm intends to screen its portfolio for areas of concern and unnecessary categories of plastic packaging and publishing the outcome, as a member of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.

At present, the company is said to recycle over 1,600 tonnes of secondary industrial packaging per annum.

Silafrica is planning to increase the amount to 5,000 tonnes per year with the addition of more crates, pallets and other non-packaging products.

Ellen MacArthur Foundation works to achieve three main objectives, including the elimination of problematic or unnecessary plastic packaging and move from single-use to reuse packaging models.

The Foundation also intends to make 100% plastic packaging reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025.

In addition, the Foundation intends to circulate the plastic by significantly increasing the amounts of plastics reused or recycled and made into new packaging or products.

Silafrica also intends to achieve a goal of 100% reusable, recyclable, or compostable plastic packaging by 2025 to support the objectives of the Foundation.

Silafrica Group executive director Akshay Shah said: “Everyone in our organisation is proud to be working with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation and share in their commitment to eliminate plastic waste and create a sustainable future for our planet.

“If stakeholders and supply partners throughout the industry continue to make commitments like these, we will collectively realise a circular economy envisioned by all the signatories to the Global Commitment of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.”

Silafrica offers primary, secondary, and tertiary packaging solutions for the food, beverage, personal and home care, and chemicals brands in East Africa.