Silafrica’s smart crate technology integrates radio frequency identification and near-field communication

Silafrica has provided smart crate technology to Twiga Foods. (Credit: Silafrica)

Plastic and packaging solutions provider Silafrica has provided the smart crate technology to the Kenyan company Twiga Foods.

The smart crate, which is claimed to be the first of its kind in Africa, is produced using 100% recycled plastic.

The smart crates are in line with Silafrica’s commitment to a circular economy, as well as in creating responsible and sustainable solutions.

Silafrica’s technology integrates radio frequency identification (RFID) and near-field communication (NFC), which apply radio waves to send real-time data as the crate moves from one touchpoint to another.

The crate will be regularly scanned at particular checkpoints within the course of its journey using the tags on it.

Silafrica’s smart crates will help farmers to conveniently gather information about the product

Silafrica’s smart crates will allow the farmers to conveniently gather information regarding the product with a single tap on their phone.

It enables to follow the course of the produce’s journey from the pick-up point when it leaves their farm to the drop-off stage and reach the vendors in the market, helping farmers to actively monitor across the process.

An upgrade to the regular crates will also provide geolocation advantages, which is crucial for Twiga when tracking the number of crates en-route, how much product is on transit and how many trucks would be needed to ship all the produce. Later, the crates are brought back for reuse afterwards.

Silafrica Group executive director Akshay Shah said: “The thought process behind the crates’ unique design will be able to prevent damage to the fresh farm produce, ensuring that it arrives to the end consumers safe and sound.”

Based in Nairobi of Kenya, Silafrica is engaged in the manufacturing and supplying of plastic and packaging solutions for corporations, consumer packaged goods (CPGs) and others.

Silafrica has manufacturing locations in Kenya, Tanzania and Ethiopia. It serves clients in Uganda, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and other countries in Africa.