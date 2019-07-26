Screen announces that it will showcase how label converters can increase productivity and boost revenues with its flagship digital label presses at Labelexpo Europe 2019 this year.

Image: Truepress Jet L350UV+ Series. Photo: courtesy of Screen Graphics and Precision Solutions.

With market-leading uptime, virtually no set-up time and speeds of 60 metres per minute, the Truepress Jet L350UV+ and the Truepress Jet L350UV+LM provide unparalleled productivity. By maximising throughput label producers can ultimately boost revenues and enhance business operations.

With live on-stand demonstrations, Labelexpo visitors will observe unrivalled speeds first-hand alongside the high-quality achievable with the L350UV+ series through a variety of application samples. This includes self-adhesive labels, pouches, bottle wraps, pharmaceutical labels and cosmetic boxes.

For those looking to automate their workflow, CERM, Hybrid and OneVision will be on hand to demonstrate how their respective software can be integrated with the Screen EQUIOS workflow solution.

Label printers will also discover the impact of Screen’s recently launched blue ink, used with the Truepress Jet L350UV+. Bui Burke, Senior Vice President of Sales, Screen Europe, comments: “With almost thirty percent of brands incorporating blue ink into their corporate colours or logos now, label producers can now quickly recreate even the most vivid tones in record time – a must when it comes to impressing big-brand clients.”

For those seeking inks suitable for food, cosmetic and pharmaceutical packaging, the Truepress Jet L350UV+LM has the option to incorporate low-migration ink. This enables label producers to quickly and cost-effectively produce premium quality labels and comply with stringent food and pharmaceutical regulations.

“With around 150 presses shipped worldwide, we are at the forefront of not only digital productivity, but with the L350UV+LM, we’re also leading the charge in low-migration UV inkjet technology,” says Burke. “Emulating our last Labelexpo, we anticipate that our stand will be jam-packed from the start – especially with exciting new development announcements!”

Source: Company Press Release