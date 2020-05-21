The inkjet press is capable of printing at a resolution of 1,200 dpi using CMYK and white water-based inks

Screen Graphic’s new PacJet FL830 water-based inkjet printing system. (Credit: SCREEN Graphic Solutions Co., Ltd.)

Screen Graphic Solutions (Screen GA) has developed a new high-speed, water-based inkjet printing system, PacJet FL830, or the flexible packaging market.

Planned to be released in March 2021, the PacJet FL830 is capable of handling media up to 830mm wide and at speeds of up to 75 metres per minute.

Additionally, the new printing machine is capable of printing at a resolution of 1,200 dpi using CMYK and white water-based inks, while complying with relevant food safety regulations.

In a statement, Screen Graphic said: “These features allow it to deliver both the excellent safety and rich colour expression that is essential for the food products industry.”

PacJet FL830 press designed to meet a variety of print needs

Designed to provide improved quality and productivity, the PacJet FL830 will meet a wide variety of print needs, ranging from promotional to production applications.

The new inkjet printing system is claimed to provide improved performance for small lot jobs of less than 4,000 metres.

Screen Graphic said it is working to further expand the compatibility of the printer-based on industry requirements. The printer currently handles both PET and OPP media.

The firm said in a statement: “Screen GA intends to continue its development of proprietary products and solutions specifically created for the package printing field.

“Through these efforts, the company hopes to meet evolving market needs while also contributing to the overall growth of this segment.”

Last year, Screen Graphic said it has developed new Truepress Jet L350UV SAI inkjet system for label printing.

Featuring improved colour reproduction as well as superior scalability, the press will enable richer colour expression. The press is designed in four models to meet the production environment.