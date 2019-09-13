In response to these industry trends, SCREEN has developed the Truepress Jet L350UV SAI

Image: SCREEN has developed new digital press featuring cutting-edge colour reproduction and scalability. Photo: courtesy of Screen Graphics and Precision Solutions.

SCREEN Graphic Solutions Co., Ltd. (SCREEN GA) has finalized development of its new Truepress Jet L350UV SAI inkjet system for label printing.

The Truepress Jet L350UV SAI will make its international debut at Labelexpo Europe 2019, Brussels, from 24-27 September, 2019.

The press features improved colour reproduction as well as superior scalability enabling it to meet a wide variety of market needs. SCREEN GA plans to launch the system worldwide starting in January 2020.

Production levels for the global label printing industry continue to expand year-on-year. There is particularly strong interest in labels and seals used in short-run limited and regional campaigns and those with unique designs to stimulate consumers’ desire to purchase.

SCREEN GA developed its first label printer designed specifically for this field, the Truepress Jet L350UV inkjet system, in 2013. Since this initial release, wide ranging, continuous improvements have seen the Truepress Jet L350UV series ship a total of more than 150 presses to date. Adoption has also been accelerating in Europe, where short runs are particularly beneficial for language localization, as well as the Americas and Asia.

In recent years, requirements for mixed, short-run printing have also been growing in relation to products for the high price and luxury segments. This has created a need for better print quality than ever before. At the same time, however, there have been growing calls to improve installation costs and other aspects of digital label presses.

In response to these industry trends, SCREEN GA has developed the Truepress Jet L350UV SAI. The system enables significantly richer colour expression and is available in a line-up of four models that can be selected according to the production environment.

The system’s name “SAI” represents its design concept and refers to its extremely “stable” operation, highly “accurate” colour reproduction and time-tested “integrated” technologies. “SAI” can also mean both colour and high in Japanese and was chosen to reflect SCREEN GA’s continuous pursuit of peak colour expression.

The company has equipped the Truepress Jet L350UV SAI with additional slots for mounting inkjet printheads. This means, along with C, M, Y and K, it can be loaded with white, orange and blue inks for a total of seven colours. The system also features proprietary colour management technologies developed in collaboration with CGS Publishing Technologies International GmbH of Germany. These technologies provide a far wider range of colour expression than was previously possible.

The flagship Z model also delivers industry leading print speeds of up to 80 meters per minute, ensuring both outstanding quality and productivity. The high-end Z model is joined by an entry-level model with reduced installation costs (E), a standard model (S) and a dedicated model for food labels (LM). Each of these four systems can be upgraded on-site with additional colours.

The wide line-up and colour selection provides printing companies with the optimal model for any current application while also allowing them to flexibly expand functionality as their operations grow. The extra printhead slots available will likewise enable companies to use the new inks SCREEN GA is planning to develop in the future.

SCREEN GA plans to launch the S, E, Z and LM models sequentially starting in January 2020. Going forward, the company intends to provide the label printing industry with even more diverse solutions that will address a wide range of market needs while also increasing product value. It remains fully committed to the long-term growth of the industry.

Source: Company Press Release