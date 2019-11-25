The new solution allows automotive manufactures to label RTI for end-to-end data acquisition across the entire supply chain

Image: Schreiner ProTech’s new RFID labels enable longer-distance readability. Photo: courtesy of Schreiner Group.

Germany-based Schreiner ProTech has introduced a new RFID label for electrostatic discharge (ESD) containers.

The new RFID label, named ((rfid))-DistaFerr ESD, has been designed to meet the RFID systems poor performance issues on ESD containers while enabling end-to-end batch tracing on the container level.

The new solution will allow manufactures from the automotive sector to label returnable transport items (RTI) for end-to-end data acquisition of electronic components across the entire supply chain.

Schreiner, in a statement, said: “As vehicle electrification sees exponential growth, the automotive industry finds itself shipping and warehousing even more electronics, electronic control units, sensors and antennas – which, in turn, leads to increasing reliance on ESD containers, and the necessity of tracking them via RFID.”

In addition to allowing for complete bulk data reading, the RFID labels provide real-time inventory information using special containers made of ESD materials, to enable optimised empties management.

Additionally, the weather-resistant and wash-proof ((rfid))-DistaFerr ESD labels allow for onsite thermal transfer printing and programming.

The labels also feature LongRange version to enable read ranges of up to six metres, unlike standard RFID labels that are unsuitable when ESD containers must be bulk-readable when they are transported via forklift through a gate.

The utilisation of special materials allows Schreiner ProTech’s ((rfid))-DistaFerr ESD labels to be optimally suited for use on ESD materials while offering robust protection against aggressive substances.

Earlier this year, labelling specialist Schreiner MediPharm has introduced a new tamper-evident security concept for luer-lock syringes.

The new tamper-evident security concept, Cap-Lock, features a combination of a cap adapter and label that securely seals prefilled syringes and accurately indicates any first opening.

The specially designed plastic cap adapter will help maintain the integrity of the primary container and inhibits any undetected opening of the cap.

Schreiner ProTech, a unit of Schreiner Group, is engaged in developing film-based functional components and industrial marking and security solutions.

It helps in developing solutions ranging from thermal-transfer printing, laser marking and RFID solutions to pressure compensation seals and printed electronics.