Image: Schreiner MediPharm has developed Cap-Lock tamper-evident security concept for prefilled syringes. Photo: courtesy of Schreiner Group.

Labelling specialist Schreiner MediPharm has developed a new tamper-evident security concept for luer-lock syringes.

Cap-Lock, which is a new tamper-evident security concept, features a combination of a cap adapter and label that securely seals prefilled syringes and accurately indicates any first opening.

Cap-Lock is a new tamper-evident security concept for prefilled syringes

The new security solution helps to maintain the integrity of the primary container and inhibits any undetected opening of the cap.

Cap-Lock is a specially designed plastic cap adapter, which is precisely placed on top of the primary closure of the syringe to equalise the diameter differences of the syringe body and closure.

Later, a label with an integrated perforation for tamper evidence is applied to wrap around the syringe body and the bottom part of the cap adapter.

The label will be partially destroyed when a user opens the syringe cap, enabling to clearly and irreversibly indicating that the cap has been opened. It will facilitate the user to quickly notice the tampered medicine, helping to save patients from potentially counterfeit substances.

Designed for use in daily healthcare settings, the Cap-Lock will be applied to the syringe in the conventional production process. Compared to shrink-wrap solutions, the Cap-Lock is also suitable for sensitive substances, as no heat is applied.

The label can also be added with other functionalities such as counterfeit-proof features, detachable documentation labels or light protection. In addition, the label and adapter can be customised in terms of colour and design.

No additional waste is generated due to the combination of the adapter with the primary closure of the syringe. The new solution is adaptable to multiple commonly used syringe sizes.

Schreiner MediPharm will showcase the newly developed Cap-Lock at “PDA Universe of Pre-filled Syringes and Injection Devices 2019” at Gothenburg of Sweden in October.

In July this year, Schreiner MediPharm launched a new sealing solution called Multi-Tear Closure Label to provide reliable tamper protection for pharmaceutical packaging.