The partnership has been established to reduce the amount of waste entering landfills by incentivising people to recycle

Image: SC Johnson and Molecoola have collaborated to increase recycling in Brazil. Photo: courtesy of S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc.

Consumer products manufacturer SC Johnson has collaborated with reverse logistics startup Molecoola to increase recycling in Brazil.

The partnership has been established to sponsor recycling centres in São Paulo, which are expected to improve recycling in the region.

Under the recycling programme, consumers can return empty products from any of SC Johnson’s brands, including Mr Muscle, Glade and OFF, at any of Molecoola’s locations and get points that can be redeemed using app technology for goods and services.

Molecoola CEO Rodrigo Jobim said: “With their help, we are educating consumers on the importance of protecting the environment; changing behaviours; and creating a circular economy that provides direct benefit to consumers, recyclers and most importantly the environment.”

Molecoola’s one-stop-drop solution helps to collect a variety of post-consumer materials

Molecoola stores collect a range of recyclable materials such as aerosol cans, beverage cans, paper, cardboard, chipboard, plastic, electronics and cooking oil.

Molecoola has collected over 360 tonnes of recyclable materials, since first partnering with SC Johnson in November 2018.

The partnership will focus on the reduction of the amount of waste entering landfills by incentivising people to recycle, as more than 25 million tonnes of recyclable solid waste discarded per year in Brazil.

SC Johnson, which was a founding signatory to the New Plastics Economy Global Commitment, is also a Global Partner with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.

SC Johnson aims to make 100% of its plastic packaging recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2025 and triple the amount of post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic content in the packaging during the same period.

The company will also expand the number of concentrated refill options for its products by 2025 and work with industry and other organisations to support circular plastic economy models.

SC Johnson Brazil general manager and executive director Tatiana Ganem said: “We are excited to partner with Molecoola to help increase recycling rates in Brazil.

“As a leading manufacturer of household consumer brands in Brazil, we have a longstanding commitment to protecting the environment.”

