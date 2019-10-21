Under the partnership, the companies will expand to 509 plastic collection centres across several countries including Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines that will collect 30,000 metric tons of plastic waste

Image: SC Johnson partnered with Plastic Bank to enhance plastics recycling. Photo: courtesy of S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc.

US-based consumer products manufacturer SC Johnson has entered into a three-year partnership with Plastic Bank to stop plastic waste from entering the ocean and fight poverty.

Plastic Bank is an economic development firm that acts as a convenience store for the communities to exchange any type of plastic for currency.

Both firms already have nine collection centres in Indonesia.

SC Johnson chairman and CEO Fisk Johnson said: “More than 8 million metric tons of plastic leak into the ocean every year, so building infrastructure that stops plastic before it gets into the ocean is key to solving this issue.

“I’m particularly pleased that this program we developed with Plastic Bank helps to address poverty and this critical environmental issue at the same time.”

As part of the collaboration, the companies will expand to 509 plastic collection centres across several countries including Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines that will collect 30,000 metric tons of plastic waste, which is equivalent of stopping about 1.5 billion plastic bottles from entering the ocean.

Plastic will be recycled into 100% Social Plastic bottle and sold to make new products

Leveraging blockchain technology, the partnership is expected to improve recycling rates and transform the lives of the people by providing economic and social benefits.

The Social Plastic ecosystem, which is developed by Plastic Bank, provides the residents with an opportunity to earn a stable income by joining the effort.

The consumer goods firm said that residents can collect and exchange plastic for digital tokens that can be used to meet their needs.

Once the plastic is collected, it will be recycled into 100% Social Plastic and sold to make new products.

SC Johnson said that it will use the 100% recycled Social Plastic collected by Plastic Bank into its Windex line starting in February 2020.

The US-based consumer goods firm said that it’s Windex Original and Windex Vinegar in the US and Canada will use 100% recycled Social Plastic bottle.

The consumer goods firm said that 94% of its plastic packaging is recyclable, reusable or compostable and is aiming to achieve its goal of 100% by 2025.

In September this year, Borough of Bradley Beach has collaborated with SC Johnson to launch a new pilot programme for curbside plastic film recycling in New Jersey.