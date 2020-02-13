Metsä Board’s targets are consistent with reductions required limit global warming to 1.5°C

Metsä Board’s emissions reduction targets have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (Credit: Metsä Group)

Fresh fibre paperboards producer Metsä Board has announced that its emissions reduction targets meet the most determined goals of the Paris Agreement, and have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

The targets, including greenhouse gas emissions from Metsä Board’s operations (Scopes 1 and 2), are consistent with reductions needed to restrict global warming to 1.5°C.

Metsä Board has pledged to completely eliminate its absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 2030 from a 2016 base year.

The Scope 1 refers to greenhouse gas emissions induced by the firm’s own production while the Scope 2 refers to purchased energy.

Metsä Board’s target to minimise emissions from its value chain is in line with SBTi’s specifications

The company’s target to minimise the emissions from its value chain (Scope 3) also meet the SBTi’s criteria for value chain goals.

Metsä Board aims to make 70% of its non-fibre suppliers and downstream transportation suppliers to set science-based targets by 2024.

Metsä Board CEO Mika Joukio said: “Last year we announced our new, ambitious sustainability targets for 2030. One of these is to achieve fossil-free mills by 2030 with zero fossil CO2 emissions. Now we are making the next big commitment to do our share in reducing the consequences of climate change.”

SBTi works to determine and encourage best practice in science-based target setting and independently evaluate the goals of companies.

Science-based targets are emission reduction targets, which are in line with the current climate science requirements needed to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement

SBTi has been created by CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

In September 2019, Metsä Board launched a new plastic-free eco-barrier paperboard for food and foodservice applications.

Metsä Board manufactures premium lightweight folding boxboards, food service boards and white kraftliners for consumer goods packaging, in addition to retail-ready and food service applications.