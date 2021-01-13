With the new technology, Sappi intends to increase production and strengthen its position as the global provider of sustainable paper packaging solutions

Sappi is working directly with brand owners to create future-oriented circular solutions. (Credit: congerdesign from Pixabay)

Sappi Europe is planning to implement new barrier coating technology to produce functional paper packaging at its speciality mill in Alfeld, Germany.

The move forms part of the company’s plan to increase production and strengthen its position as the global provider of sustainable paper packaging solutions.

Sappi Europe CEO Berry Wiersum said: “Expanding the use of our proprietary barrier coating technology underpins Sappi Europe’s drive to maintain our leading position in barrier coated paper as well the commitment we have with our customers in developing innovative future-focused packaging solutions which contribute towards a sustainable future.”

Sappi said that it is working directly with brand owners to create future-oriented circular solutions to meet the growing demand for paper and paperboard packaging.

The firm expects the addition of barrier coater capacity at Alfeld Mill will further boost its capabilities while offering the unique combination of paper, dispersion and coating technology to more customers.

Additionally, the technology allows Sappi to offer even more competitive and attractive paper packaging solutions to its customers.

Sappi plans to launch the new products using barrier coating technology from mid-2022.

In a statement, Sappi said: “Sappi has made great strides to provide future-focused products and services – matching and exceeding the needs of consumers now and in the future – delivering recyclable packaging solutions in line with the requirements of a circular economy.

“Environmental accountability is at the heart of both Sappi and its customers’ needs. Through this initiative, Sappi will continue to challenge the conventional packaging industry with new ideas and solutions in order to make it easier for the world and the planet to follow a circular-economy strategy.”

In 2019, Sappi acquired Rayonier Advanced Materials’ Matane pulp mill in Quebec, Canada for $175m.

Capable of producing approximately 270,000 metric tons of high-yield pulp, the Matane mill sells the products for use in manufacturing paperboard, packaging, printing and writing paper.