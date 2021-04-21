The partnership will focus on recycling empty packaging of Gold Bond, Cortizone-10 and Selsun Blue products

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare has announced recycling partnership with TerraCycle. (Credit: Monfocus from Pixabay)

Waste management company TerraCycle has collaborated with Sanofi Consumer Healthcare for the recycling of personal care product packaging and aerosol containers.

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare produces brands such as Gold Bond, Cortizone-10 and Selsun Blue.

The partnership will launch two national recycling programmes to recycle the empty packaging of Gold Bond, Cortizone-10 and Selsun Blue products.

The two programmes include the Gold Bond aerosol recycling programme and the Gold Bond, Cortizone-10, and Selsun Blue recycling programme.

Upon collecting, the waste will be cleaned and melted into hard plastic. Later, the hard plastic will be remoulded to make new recycled products such as park benches and picnic tables.

Consumers can earn points for every shipment of waste sent to TerraCycle. The points can be used for charity gifts or converted to cash and donated to the non-profit, school or charitable organisation.

TerraCycle CEO and founder Tom Szaky said: “Skincare – it’s a daily routine we all share. We each have our personal preferences as it relates to the brands and products that we use, but we don’t often consider what happens to the packaging once all the product is gone.

“With the Gold Bond, Cortizone-10, and Selsun Blue Recycling Program, along with the Gold Bond Aerosol Recycling program, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare has considered the end-of-life options for their packaging and partnered with TerraCycle to ensure that it never sees the landfill.”

In August last year, California-based skin care company Timeless Skin Care partnered with TerraCycle to launch a recycling programme in the US.