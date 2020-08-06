The Recycling Envelope programme has been launched by the skincare company to advance its sustainable efforts

Timeless Skin Care and TerraCycle have collaborated on sustainable recycling programme. (Credit: PRNewswire / Timeless Skin Care)

California-based skincare company Timeless Skin Care has collaborated with recycling company TerraCycle to launch a recycling programme in the US.

Timeless Skin Care has launched the Recycling Envelope programme across the country, as part of its sustainability efforts and to minimise the impact on the environment.

The programme will help to recycle up to half a million containers of Timeless Skin Care

The skincare company, based in California, mostly uses glass packaging for its products. The programme will help recycle up to half a million containers used for the major products of the company.

TerraCycle will focus on the collection and recycling of the skincare company’s 2 Eye Serums, the Hydrating HA Sprays and 20% Vitamin C + E Ferulic Acid Serum.

The waste management firm is said to recycle more than 97% of the waste collected by the company in terms of volume.

Timeless Skin Care CEO and founder Veronica Pedersen said: “We are committed to minimising our carbon footprint through initiatives like Terracycle. Sustainability, along with clean, concise formulas, is very important to our customers.

“TerraCycle is the perfect partner to assist us in continuing our efforts to care for the health of our skin and the planet.”

Established in 2009, Timeless Skin Care operates a 70,000ft² facility in Rancho Cucamonga. With a head office in Newport Beach, the company produces all of its products in-house.

TerraCycle partners, which conducts operations in 21 countries, works with consumer product companies, retailers, cities, and facilities for the recycling of products and packages ranging from diapers to cigarette butts.

The recycling company helps consumer product companies to incorporate hard to recycle waste streams, such as ocean plastic, into their products and packaging.

In February this year, Henkel’s hair-care brand Schwarzkopf collaborated with international recycling firm TerraCycle to launch hair care packaging recycling programmes.