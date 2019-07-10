British supermarket chain Sainsbury’s has introduced a new recycling scheme in Glasgow, Scotland, as part of its sustainable efforts.

Image: Sainsbury’s has launched reverse vending recycling trial in Glasgow. Photo: courtesy of Sainsbury’s.

The reverse vending recycling trial at Sainsbury’s Braehead Superstore will enable customers to return plastic bottles and drinks cans in exchange for money on their shopping.

Sainsbury’s said that Braehead is its first store in Scotland and only the third in the UK to provide new recycling services to customers.

Under the new scheme, the customers need to deposit plastic bottles of any size up to 3 litres and aluminium drinks cans in a machine at the store entrance in exchange for a coupon, which is worth 5p per item towards their shopping.

The customers can deposit up to 500 items per visit, which will help them to save up to £25.

Sainsbury’s Brand director Judith Batchelar said: “We’re delighted to offer a new way to help our customers recycle while saving on their shop.”

The trial is one of Sainsbury’s initiatives to reduce plastic by removing, reusing, replacing and recycling. Last month, the supermarket chain launched the same recycling scheme at its stores in Lincoln and Hull.

Last month, Sainsbury’s announced that it will replace plastic bags with paper and re-usable bags made from recycled materials for loose fruit, vegetables and bakery items.

Sainsbury’s said that it will avoid the use of plastic bags for loose fruit, vegetables and bakery items across its stories, as part of its commitment to curb a further 1,284 tonnes of plastic this year following existing commitments to remove 1,280 tonnes.

The company plans to use paper bags for loose bakery items by September, while an option will be provided for customers to either bring their own bags or buy a re-usable bag for loose fruit and vegetables.

The supermarket chain also announced that it has already removed and replaced 10,000 tonnes of plastic packaging this year. It is also planning to end the use of dark coloured plastics by March 2020.