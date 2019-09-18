Greetabl’s strategic alliance with RRD enables their nimble team to focus on the front-end development and growth

Image: Sweeter Cards, chocolate bar greeting cards, produced by RRD. Photo: courtesy of Business Wire.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD), a global provider of multichannel solutions for marketing and business communications, has teamed up with Greetabl, a provider of patented gift boxes, and Sweeter Cards, maker of chocolate bar greeting cards, to capitalize on the growing desire for meaningful, personalized experiences that go beyond the traditional greeting card. Both companies turned to RRD to bring their ideas to life through creative production solutions.

As our world has become more digitized and automated, consumers are seeking more personal and unique experiences — in fact, one in five consumers are willing to pay a 20 percent premium for personalized products or services. Greetabl and Sweeter Cards were both born out of the need for creatively-curated, personalized gifts and greetings.

“We started Greetabl in 2015 as a way to make the messages people send to each other with cards and gifts even more meaningful,” said Joe Fischer, founder and CEO at Greetabl. “We turned to RRD in October of that year to help make our design concept a scalable reality. RRD’s deep expertise in the area of print on demand, packaging, shipping and outstanding customer service has been pivotal to our success.”

Each Greetabl gift is highly customizable, and as such, each order is handled individually through a fully integrated and automated workflow. Greetabl’s strategic alliance with RRD enables their nimble team to focus on the front-end development and growth, while RRD is responsible for the back-end on demand production, kit pack and fulfillment of each Greetabl gift. Greetabl was so impressed with RRD’s ability to execute the company’s vision that Fischer referred Stacy Stahl, founder of Sweeter Cards, to RRD when she launched her business in 2018 to address the need for sending something more than a text or card without a large price tag.

“I have always loved sharing empowering pick-me-ups with friends, family and colleagues but I felt like I could never find the perfect small but meaningful gift until I started pairing a card with my favorite chocolate bar,” said Stahl. “The combination was always well received, so I launched Sweeter Cards so consumers could buy both in a single gift, introducing a higher-valued product into the greeting card aisle. RRD was able to create a design that was ready for industrial-level production from the start, which allowed us to be on shelves in just a matter of months.”

To date, RRD has produced hundreds of thousands of Sweeter Cards and has helped Greetabl scale from several hundred units produced and shipped in their first month to tens of thousands per month today. RRD’s nationwide network will allow Sweeter Cards and Greetabl to scale as their business needs continue to grow in line with the market demand.

“The greeting card industry is completely transforming,” said Brad Ross, President, RRD Packaging. “Through our work with Greetabl and Sweeter Cards, we are helping bring the need for meaningful interactions to the modern age by empowering more personalized and physical connections.”

Source: Company Press Release