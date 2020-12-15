Rodan + Fields and TerraCycle have made their Rodan + Fields Recycling Program available for customers throughout Australia and Canada

Rodan + Fields expands recycling programme to Australia and Canada. (Credit: Devashish Rawat from Pixabay.)

US-based skincare brand Rodan + Fields has expanded its collaboration with recycling company TerraCycle to increase recycling packaging waste.

The companies have created Rodan + Fields Recycling Program, a recycling programme that was already available in the US, will now be available for customers throughout Australia and Canada.

The skincare brand is committed to making around 75% of all its packaging refillable, reusable or recyclable by 2025.

It said that the goal is in line with the company’s Do Good vision that focuses on three ESG pillars: Philanthropy, People and Planet.

To support its target, the company has designed the recycling programme in collaboration with TerraCycle to assist Rodan + Fields independent consultants as well as the customers to reduce the number of beauty products that end up in landfills.

Using a prepaid shipping label, the consultants and customers can sign up on the TerraCycle programme page and send the empty R+F product containers.

Upon collection, the empty product containers will be sorted, cleaned and melted into hard plastic pellets that can be remoulded to make new recycled products.

TerraCycle founder and CEO Tom Szaky said: “TerraCycle’s mission has always been to ‘Eliminate the Idea of Waste’ and, in turn, be kind to the planet.

“By joining in the Rodan + Fields Recycling Program, participants have a unique opportunity to demonstrate their respect for the environment by diverting packaging waste from landfills, as well as through the products that they choose to include in their personal care routines.”

Last month, Tupperware Brands announced a partnership with TerraCycle’s circular reuse platform Loop, as part of its efforts to reduce waste.