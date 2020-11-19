Tupperware is said to be the first reusable plastic container brand on a zero-waste platform to add reusable glass and metal containers to its catalogue

The Tupperware brand items. (Credit: Fotonovela)

Consumer products company Tupperware Brands has joined TerraCycle’s Loop circular reuse platform, as part of its efforts to reduce waste.

Tupperware, which designs advanced functional and environmentally responsible products, is claimed to be the first reusable plastic container brand on a zero-waste platform to add reusable glass and metal containers to its catalogue.

The partnership, which is expected to be launched in 2021, will initially help consumers across the US to purchase products from major consumer brands and retailers packaged in durable and reusable Tupperware products.

To reduce waste through a circular recycling system, the collaboration will provide a new packaging offering for Loop while boosting Tupperware’s No Time to Waste initiative to significantly minimise single-use plastic and food waste by 2025.

TerraCycle and Loop CEO Tom Szaky said: “Their long heritage and knowledge in durable, reusable product development makes them a valuable resource to our partners who are looking to improve the design and functionality of their packaging.”

The brand partners of Loop are provided with more options to package, store and ship products to US consumers through a partnership with Tupperware.

Loop is a global reuse platform that collaborates with brands and retailers to shift a disposable to a durable supply chain where manufacturers own their packaging in the long term.

Tupperware Brands commercial worldwide president Patricio Cuesta said: “By teaming up with Loop, we are excited to use our knowledge in product design and reusability to contribute to the circular recycling model.

“This partnership also allows us to learn more on how to address single-use plastic in the packaging of our own products to make it more sustainable for the future.”

In May 2019, Tupperware Brands collaborated with World Central Kitchen to reduce the impact of single-use product waste in disaster relief efforts.