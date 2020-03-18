RoadRunner Recycling will also use funds to expand its US operations by entering into 10 new markets

RoadRunner Recycling provides custom recycling and waste solutions for commercial businesses (Credit: vkingxl from Pixabay)

RoadRunner Recycling, a provider of custom recycling and waste solutions, has secured $28.6m in Series C funding to expand its business operations.

The Series C financing round has been co-led by e.ventures and Greycroft, while participants include Franklin Templeton and existing investors such as Adams Capital Management and FJ Labs.

RoadRunner will use the funds to double the size of its current team and purchase an advanced AI/machine learning technology, as well as expand its US operations by entering into 10 new markets such as Austin, Phoenix and San Diego.

RoadRunner Recycling provides custom recycling and waste solutions for commercial businesses in over 20 industries

RoadRunner Recycling offers custom recycling and waste solutions for the commercial businesses in over 20 industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, education, retail and hospitality.

The company’s services comprise of cardboard recycling, paper recycling, mixed recycling, as well as waste services and compost services.

At present, RoadRunner provides its services in 10 US markets such as Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Baltimore, Houston, Chicago, Detroit, Dallas, San Antonio and Cleveland.

RoadRunner founder and CEO Graham Rihn said: “The future of waste and recycling will be defined by technology and innovation, not by continuing to enable a legacy system.

“RoadRunner proudly offers a better way for businesses to approach recycling and waste management, and given the challenges traditional haulers are increasingly facing, it’s a good place to be.”

PJT Partners acted as financial advisor and placement agent to RoadRunner Recycling on the Series C financing round.

