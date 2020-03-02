The Chesapeake facility will process 300,000 tonnes of mixed paper and other recycled fibre from the region’s materials recovery facilities (MRFs) per year

Total Fiber Recovery intends to invest $49m to set up its first pulp recycling facility in Chesapeake, US. Credit: wikimedia.org/Pollinator.

Total Fiber Recovery (TFR) is set to invest $49m to set up its first pulp recycling facility in Chesapeake, Virginia of the US.

The US state of Virginia had competed with Maryland and South Carolina for the project.

The Chesapeake facility will process 300,000 tonnes of mixed paper and other recycled fibre from the region’s materials recovery facilities (MRFs) per year.

Chesapeake facility will create 68 new jobs

The facility is set to begin operations in 2021 and is expected to generate 68 jobs.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said: “Total Fiber Recovery’s innovative operation will produce in-demand recycled fibre that reduces our environmental footprint and positions Chesapeake as a major participant in this important sector.

“This project helps demonstrate that clean air, clean water, and a strong economy do not have to be mutually exclusive. We thank the company for investing in our Commonwealth, creating new jobs, and supporting Virginia’s conservation efforts.”

TFR will enhance the region’s capacity to process various grades of recovered fibre. The pulp product produced by the Chesapeake TFR facility will be transported to domestic and international paper plants to become new products.

Total Fiber Recovery president Eric Herbert said: “The paper industry demands recycled pulp to make new products, and North America is home to some of the world’s most advanced MRFs that produce high-quality recycled fibre.

“From consumers recycling at their homes, to legislators and regulators developing creative waste management plans, to the dedicated MRF operators sorting out materials, Americans have shown that we care about recycling.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the city of Chesapeake’s economic development department and the Port of Virginia to bag the project.

Northam approved a $200,000 grant from the commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund for the project.

TFR will also be eligible to receive benefits from The Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant Program. The Virginia jobs investment programme will assist with employee training activities.