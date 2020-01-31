Ring Container said it will provide instructions on how to undertake an improved approach to recycle each component of the customers’ packaging

Ring Container Technologies develops container technology solutions. (Credit: Willfried Wende from Pixabay)

US-based plastic container manufacturer Ring Container Technologies has joined standardised labelling system How2Recycle as its 200th member.

Launched in 2012, How2Recycle label provides consistent and transparent on-package recycling information to consumers across North America.

Ring Container said that its labels will now feature instructions for customers on how to undertake an enhanced approach to recycle each component of their packaging.

Ring Container Technologies business development vice president Tim Ferrel said: “With sustainability being so deeply ingrained in the culture of our company, we are thrilled to join the How2Recycle Programme.

“We look forward to being able to further advocate for responsible packaging by educating our customers on innovations in material reduction and recyclability.”

The labels on the packages will also provide transparency

How2Recycle label on packaging will help consumers in educating steps required to ensure the materials are prepared correctly prior to recycling, the plastic container manufacturer noted.

The locational information of the materials will allow customers to know if the materials are recycled widely or in a limited capacity.

Ring Container said that the labels on the packages will also provide transparency by listing the type of materials from which the packaging is made and which parts can be recycled.

How2Recycle label is a project of the Sustainable Packaging Coalition, which is a membership-based group that gathers businesses, educational institutions, and government agencies to better understand the packaging sustainability and develop advanced packaging solutions.

In September last year, HanesBrands has announced the collaboration with standardised labelling system How2Recycle, as part of its recycling and Zero Waste initiatives.

The firm intends to use recycling to over 86% of its production waste from landfills and aims to achieve 100% by 2020.

The company has initiated submitting its packaging components for recyclability assessments by How2Recycle, which provides the proper recycling label for each packaging configuration.