How2Recycle label is a standardised labelling system that will clearly communicate recycling instructions to the public

Image: HanesBrands will incorporate How2Recycle labels on its product lines. Photo: courtesy of PDPics from Pixabay.

HanesBrands has collaborated with standardised labelling system How2Recycle, as part of its recycling and Zero Waste initiatives.

How2Recycle label is a US and Canada-based standardised labelling system, which clearly provides recycling instructions to the public.

The company intends to use recycling to divert more than 86% of its production waste from landfills and aims to achieve 100% by 2020.

HanesBrands will incorporate How2Recycle’s standardised labelling system across all product lines

How2Recycle standardised labelling system will enable HanesBrands to clearly communicate packaging recycling instructions on around 500 million packages of product it markets in the US and Canada.

The company has started submitting its packaging components for recyclability assessments by How2Recycle, which offers the appropriate recycling label for each packaging configuration.

Labels will help detect the type or types of materials used in the packaging, what to do with each component and steps to take before recycling and how to gather adequate information in an easy-to-understand format.

The How2Recycle labels will be introduced on Hanes men’s underwear and T-shirts. It will be followed with the addition to other company’s product lines, including socks, bras, panties and activewear.

HanesBrands said that it recycled more than 107 million pounds of fabric, corrugate, plastic and other materials in 2018.

HanesBrands’ group global operations president and American Casualwear and e-commerce head Mike Faircloth said: “As a major manufacturer of some of North America’s most popular brands of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel, we take responsibility for minimizing the environmental impacts of our operations, products and packaging.

“Recycling is a vital part of HanesBrands’ environmental sustainability strategy, and joining forces with How2Recycle is an important step in including our consumers in this effort.”

